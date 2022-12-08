Car owner involved in fatal accident: Court says Sec 304, police book him on murder charge

Noida: A court has ordered the police to book a man who was behind the wheels of his Jaguar car when it hit a scooty — killing the woman who was riding it — to be booked under IPC Section 304.

The accident happened last Sunday following which the police arrested the owner, Samuel Andrew Pyster. The police, however, booked him under IPC Section 302 in the FIR.

Besides, six luxury cars including 3 BMWs, 1 Porsche, 1 Jaguar and a Skoda have also been seized which according to the police were allegedly engaged in a ‘race’ when the accident took place.

Meanwhile, the court has rapped the police, saying the accused Jaguar owner should be booked under IPC Section 304 and not Section 302 — as done by the police.

The order also ordered an investigation into the case under Section 304.

According to sources, the police are yet to decide under which section(s) the seized cars should be booked.

Also, the police are yet to prove that the accident took place while racing. The CCTV footage is being scanned as a part of the probe.

Meanwhile, advocate Aditya Sharma who is representing Pyster, said at a CJM court in Gautam Buddha Nagar that his client is being charged under “serious” sections as he works at an MNC and possesses an expensive Jaguar car.

He told the court that the police had added Section 302 to the FIR for “cheap publicity” due to which his client had to go to jail.