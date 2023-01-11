Pan India

Centre names new scheme for distribution of free ration for one year

Under the scheme, the Centre started distributing free ration to NFSA beneficiaries from January 1, 2023 onwards.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 January 2023 - 16:12
0 189 1 minute read
Centre names new scheme for distribution of free ration for one year
Centre names new scheme for distribution of free ration for one year

New Delhi: The Central government has named the scheme for distributing free ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for a period of one year till December 2023, as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

Under the scheme, the Centre started distributing free ration to NFSA beneficiaries from January 1, 2023 onwards.

Free food grains would be given till December 2023.

The move will entail a burden of Rs 2 lakh crore, which would be completely borne by the government.

Related Articles

The Union Cabinet had approved the decision to give free food grains to NFSA beneficiaries for a period of one year on December 23, 2022.

More than 81.35 crore NFSA beneficiaries will benefit from the move.

Earlier rice and wheat were provided at subsidised rates to the beneficiaries under NFSA.

Food grains which were being provided under the erstwhile Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) since April 2020, will also be subsumed under NFSA quota.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 January 2023 - 16:12
0 189 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button