Church vandalized, set on fire; Ram inscribed on walls

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 13 February 2023 - 23:16
Bhopal: A group of unidentified persons vandalised a church and set it on fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district.

Locals found the furniture burnt, walls blackened by smoke and Ram inscribed on the walls in the Christian worship hall of the church located at a distance of 40 km from the district headquarters.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code against the unknown culprit. Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police Guru Karan Singh said that according to preliminary investigation, the culprit removed the window panes of the church built about 5 years ago and entered into it.

Referring to the complaint lodged in connection with the incident, an official said that some religious books and other items including furniture were also destroyed in the fire.

