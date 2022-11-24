Pan India

Class 4 Hindu student wins 1st prize in Quran recitation competition; Watch & feel the melody

Parvati's school teachers are overwhelmed by her achievement and feel that she has proved that there is no religion for language.

Kozhikode: A class fourth student in Kerala’s Kozhikode has won the first prize in the Quran recitation competition.

Parvati a Hindu girl surprised everyone with her Qirat (beautiful recitation of the Holy Quran). She won first prize with an A grade in the Quran recitation competition. She won the prize at the Thodannur sub-district arts festival held in Kozhikode.

Parvati, a student of Chemmarathur LP School, has a twin sister, Parvana, who is also good at Arabic. They learnt Arabic from their school teacher, Ruqaiya.

Parvati is the daughter of Nalish Bobby, an IT professional and Dina Prabha, an English teacher. Her parents believe that learning a new language is important and helpful in many ways.

