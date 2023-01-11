Cold wave conditions likely in northern, central states after Jan 14: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted cold wave conditions after January 14 for central and northern parts of the country.

The cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Rajasthan on January 15, 16, said the IMD.

It also added that a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during January 14-16.

The IMD said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on January 11, while cold day conditions are also very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on January 11 and over Bihar on January 11-13.

“The rise in minimum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius very is likely over many parts of Northwest India by January 12 morning; no significant change by January 13 and gradual fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius during January 14-16.

The gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of East India during next three days and no significant change thereafter. Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of Central India during next three days and fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter”, said the IMD.

However, it added that no significant change is likely in minimum temperatures over Gujarat state during next 24 hours and gradual fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The IMD said that due to continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some parts during night and morning hours over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours and in isolated pockets for subsequent four days.

“Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. Dense fog very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya and Tripura during next 48 hours”, the IMD said.