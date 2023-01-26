Colourful tableau of Culture Ministry brings out theme of ‘Nari Shakti’ (see all tableaus here)

New Delhi: Cultural extravaganza ‘Vande Bharatam’ programme of the Ministry of Culture remained one of the star attractions at the national Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday.

As many as 479 artists selected from a national level competition performed in front of the entire nation on the theme ‘Nari Shakti’.

During the grand parade, the artistes, through their vibrant and energetic performance, enthralled the audiences and brought out India’s diverse cultural and artistic heritage in the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

The music for the ‘Vande Bharatam’ was composed by Raja Bhavtharini and Aloknanda Das Gupta and the composition is infused with Hindustani, Carnatic and contemporary Jazz elements.

A colourful tableau of the Ministry of Culture with the title ‘Shakti Rupen Sansthita’ was also showcased at Kartavya Path. The tableau is based on the ‘Shakti’ form of goddess. Several folk dances celebrating the goddesses were brought on one platform through this tableau.

Officials said that the dance festival has been organised under the joint aegis of Union Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Defence. It is an all-India dance festival, which aims to reflect its vibrancy to the whole world through dance, promoting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ among the people.

Artists from every corner of the country have competed for the second edition of this competition which started on October 15, 2022. There were three stages in this competition – state, zonal and national and the prescribed age limit for participation was 17 to 30 years.

The grand finale of the competition was organised on 19 and 20 December 2022 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.