Committee to review Muslim Personal Laws invites views and suggestions

New Delhi: Indian Union Women’s League (IUWL) national general secretary P.K. Noorbina Rasheed has requested the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice not to make any changes to the Muslim personal law that will be in conflict with Islamic Law (Shari’ah law).

The said Parliamentary Standing Committee has been constituted to review personal laws in the country.

Addressing to Deputy Secretary Goutam Kumar attached to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the IUWL leader submitted a memorandum claiming that Muslim personal law was enacted and maintained to enable Muslims to follow the verdicts of the Holy Quran. It added that personal laws were enacted in compliance with the Indian Constitution for a certain class or group of people based on religion, faith, and belief.

Ms Rasheed observed that in India, everyone belongs to different castes and religions and have their own faiths and belief systems based on religious scriptures. She pointed out that as far as Muslims are concerned, their faiths and belief systems are based on the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Chaired by Sushil Kumar Modi, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has identified the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws’ for detailed examination. The Committee has decided to invite memoranda containing views and suggestions from stakeholders interested in the subject to have a wider consultation.

The Committee after thorough examination will recommend to the government various reforms, statutory and otherwise, required in personal and family laws followed by different religious and social groups of the country.

The Hindu with reference to a Rajya Sabha press release stated that those interested should send their views and suggestions in form of a memorandum to the Committee addressed to Goutam Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat (phone 011-2303 5187) to rsmemocpers@sansad.nic.in

The report further informed that those who wish to appear before the Committee for giving oral evidence, besides submitting memoranda, are requested to specifically indicate so. It clarified that the Committee’s decision in this regard will be final.