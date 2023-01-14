Pan India
Congress MP dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodu Yatra
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh passed away due to heart attack. He participated in Bharat Jodu Yatra.
When Santokh Singh suffered a heart attack, he was walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when suddenly he complained of chest pain and collapsed.
Santokh Singh was immediately taken to a Hospital in Phagwara where the doctors after examination reported that he suffered a heart attack and died.
As Santokh Singh’s condition worsened, Rahul Gandhi stopped his yatra and rushed to the hospital.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra started today from Ludhiana at 7 am and was supposed to reach Goraya in Jalandhar at 10 am.