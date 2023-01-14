Pan India

Congress MP dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodu Yatra

Posted by: Munsif Web Desk
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh passed away due to heart attack. He participated in Bharat Jodu Yatra. 
When Santokh Singh suffered a heart attack, he was walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when suddenly he complained of chest pain and collapsed. 
Santokh Singh was immediately taken to a Hospital in Phagwara where the doctors after examination reported that he suffered a heart attack and died.
As Santokh Singh’s condition worsened, Rahul Gandhi stopped his yatra and rushed to the hospital.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra started today from Ludhiana at 7 am and was supposed to reach Goraya in Jalandhar at 10 am.

