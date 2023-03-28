Congress to launch ‘Jai Bharat Satyagrah’ against Centre

New Delhi: As a mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and to press its demand for a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group, the Congress will launch a ‘Jai Bharat Satyagrah’ across the country against the Centre from Wednesday onwards.

The party will set up a war room to monitor the ‘Satyagrah’, which will culminate in Delhi with a big rally.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, “The ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ is a protest against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, and to express the party’s strong resolve to keep raising the voice of the people against the blatant loot of people’s money and nation’s wealth.”

As part of the protest programme, all block/mandal units of the Congress will hold ‘nukkad sabhas’ and address the public on relevant issues. Social media campaigns focusing on Rahul Gandhi’s message to the poeple will also be carried out to appeal for public support for the ‘Satyagraha’.

On Wednesday, protests will be staged by the SC/ST/OBC/minority groups of the party at all district headquarters. On March 31, press conferences will be held by state-level leaders at all district headquarters. On April, district-level leaders will address the media at all blocks.

Beginning April 3, a campaign of sending postcards to the Prime Minister on the pressing issues will be launched by the Youth Congress and NSUI.

From April 15, simultaneous ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ meetings will be held at the district headquarters. The party’s senior leadership will attend and address these district-level events.

From April 20, state Congress units will organise ‘Satyagraha’ events at the state level, with senior leaders holding a day-long fast.

All the like-minded parties and civil society groups will be invited to join these events.