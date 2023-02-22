Covid fear: Woman locks herself and son for three years

Gurugram: A woman locked herself and her son in their house for three years due to fear of coronavirus. A team of police, health, and child welfare development officials broke into her house through the main door and released Munmun Majhi, a resident of Maruti Kunj, Gurugram, and her 10-year-old child on Tuesday.

Due to extreme fear of Covid-19, Munmun confined herself and her son in a way that she didn’t even allow her husband to enter the house. Since Sujan Majhi, an engineer, stepped out for work when the restrictions were eased following the first lockdown in 2020, he wasn’t permitted to enter the house. He rented another house in the same locality to remain close to his family. He was in touch with them through a video call. During the three year period he fulfilled all the duties as a man of the house, including their monthly rent, and his son’s school fees, buy groceries and vegetables for them, and leave it on the main door.

After the gas cylinder was empty Munmun chose to cook food on induction heater instead of getting the cylinder replaced.

When Sujan’s multiple attempts to persuade his wife to come out of confinement failed, he contacted the police authorities who with the help of health, and child welfare development officials released the mother son duo.