Drone attempt by Pak foiled by BSF in Jammu

Jammu: A drone movement was detected and effectively repulsed by BSF at the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

Jammu: A drone movement was detected and effectively repulsed by BSF at the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

“A blinking light was observed at around 12.15 a.m on the IB in general area of Ramgarh. Alert troops fired towards the blinking light due to which it was forced to return. Area is being searched thoroughly,” BSF said.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu for terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

