ED inching towards 2nd supplementary charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has gathered a few more crucial evidences in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, sources said.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 23 March 2023 - 09:49
Recently, the federal anti money laundering agency grilled a number of people and seized electronic and documentary evidences.

ED sources have said that they are all set to file a second supplementary charge sheet in which BRS MLC K. Kavitha and fomer Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia may be named as the accused.

The ED had mentioned in the charge sheet that all the accused were using a number of cell phones which they later destroyed or deleted entire data in a bid to remove the evidences.

During her questioning, Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, handed over around nine cell phones to the ED which were sent to the FSL for forensic tests.

The sources said that she was also confronted with Sisodia.

