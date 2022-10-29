Engine No. 2 stalled, according to an investigation of the IndiGo incident

According to a senior DGCA official, engine number stopped, which caused the airflow in the engine to surge. The officer said, “Due to the surge, there was a brief fire seen in the engine exhaust.”

The official stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the Indigo plane’s aborted takeoff on Friday night, and appropriate follow-up action will be taken.

According to a senior DGCA official, on October 28, 2022, an Indigo A320Ceo operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bengaluru) rejected takeoff after receiving an Engine 2 Fail notice. noisy bang.

According to a senior DGCA official, on October 28, 2022, an Indigo A320Ceo operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bengaluru) rejected takeoff after receiving an Engine 2 Fail notice. The fire extinguisher bottle was discharged with a loud bang. The bay received the aircraft back. According to the authority, it has been grounded for examination.

On Saturday morning, the Indigo airline released an updated statement in which it stated: “An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru encountered a technical issue while on takeoff roll. Immediately following this, the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft safely landed in the bay. On October 29, 2022, at 12.16 a.m., a substitute aircraft was scheduled to fly the flight, and all passengers and crew are safe. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

At the Delhi airport, an IndiGo flight with a destination of Bengaluru aborted takeoff when one of its engines caught fire. Seven staff members and 177 passengers were on board.