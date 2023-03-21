Everyone has the right to be heard, Rahul cites article 14,21

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s permission to speak in the House to clear the air around his “Democracy” remark in London.

In a letter written to the Speaker on March 18, he said Parliament like any other institution is bound by the rules of natural justice contained in Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

“They are a guarantee against administrative arbitrariness and ensure that every person has a right to be heard in a cause with which they are concerned. Surely, you would agree that Parliament of all institutions cannot abdicate the responsibility to respect this right when it doesn’t suit the ruling regime.” the letter read.

He also cited Ravi Shankar Prasad’s case which invoked the rule to give an explanation regarding comments made by Jyotiraditya Scindia in relation to him in Parliament.

“There are several examples available on the Lok Sabha Digital Library which show that this right isn’t restricted to responding to statements made within Parliament but extends to allegations made in the public domain as well,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi has insisted on speaking in the Lok Sabha as he is a member of the House. However, the BJP is demanding an apology from him but Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that the question of apology does not arise.