Ex-President Pratibha Patil’s husband Devisingh R. Shekhawat passes away

Pune: Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat, the husband of former President Pratibha Patil, passed away here on Friday morning, official sources said.

He was 88 and is survived by his wife and son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is a Congress leader, and other relatives.

According to the sources, Shekhawat had a fall while on a morning constitutional outside their house lawns in Pune on February 12.

He had undergone a surgery for it but later developed several other complications, including high blood pressure, kidney failures, etc, leading to his demise.