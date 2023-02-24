Pan India

Ex-President Pratibha Patil’s husband Devisingh R. Shekhawat passes away

He was 88 and is survived by his wife and son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is a Congress leader, and other relatives.

Pune: Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat, the husband of former President Pratibha Patil, passed away here on Friday morning, official sources said.

According to the sources, Shekhawat had a fall while on a morning constitutional outside their house lawns in Pune on February 12.

He had undergone a surgery for it but later developed several other complications, including high blood pressure, kidney failures, etc, leading to his demise.

