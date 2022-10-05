Fact-checker duo Mohammed Zubair, Pratik Sinha nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

New Delhi: Fact-checkers Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha have been nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to Time, based on nominations that were made public via Norwegian lawmakers, predictions from bookmakers, and picks from the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), the co-founders of fact-check site AltNews, Mr Sinha and Mr Zubair are among the contenders to win the prize.

The fact-checker duo is among the 343 candidates, including 251 individuals and 92 organizations, in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022.

The winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 11 am local time on 7 October in Oslo.

Mr Zubair was arrested in June this year for an alleged provocative 2018 tweet. His arrest sparked global outrage. The American non-profit Committee To Protect Journalists had issued a statement saying, “another low for press freedom in India, where the government has created a hostile and unsafe environment for members of the press reporting on sectarian issues.”

A month later he was granted bail by the Supreme Court and was subsequently released from Tihar jail.