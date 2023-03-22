Pan India

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Khan Market on Wednesday, a fire department official said.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 22 March 2023 - 12:23
Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said they received a call at 8.47 a.m. regarding the blaze at the Out Of The Box restaurant and immediately four fire tenders were pressed into service.

“No one was injured and the fire was in the chimney and false ceiling on the first and second floor of the restaurant,” said Garg.

The blaze has been doused.

