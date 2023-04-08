Former MLA seriously injured in dog attack

Morena : A former MLA was seriously injured in a dog attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district during public outreach.



The incident took place today in Porsa city with former MLA Satyaprakash Sakhwar. He was suddenly attacked by a pet dog which seriously injured him. The injured former MLA has been admitted to Porsa Hospital.





Hospital sources said that Sakhwar’s hand was injured at several places. The workers saved the former MLA from the clutches of the dog.