Gas cylinder explodes at wedding ceremony; 4 dead, groom among 60 injured

Jaipur: Celebrations turned into mourning after a gas cylinder exploded in a marriage house in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. 4 people were killed when a gas cylinder exploded during a wedding ceremony in Bhangra village. 60 people were injured in the accident, including the groom.

As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment. There is a chance in increase in casualties.

The accident took place when the groom was being brought in a procession from Bhangra village. Doctors said that the condition of 42 out of 60 people is critical. They were shifted to MGH for better treatment. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. Investigation of the accident site is underway.