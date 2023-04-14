Ghulam’s family refuse to take the body

Prayagraj: The family of Ghulam, one of the shooters involved in the Umesh Pal murder case and who was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi, has refused to take his body.



After Ghulam Mohammad was killed in the encounter with STF, his mother Khushnuda said that they have nothing to do with the son who tarnished the family. “I am also a mother. Umesh also had a mother.

Ghulam got punished for his actions. He bowed our heads in old age. I never went outside the house in front of unknown people. He showed me this day as well. He has done wrong, for which he has been punished,” he said.



Ghulam’s brother Rahil Hasan said that he brought them on the road. “He is my brother, but he should have done something worthy of being a brother. He tarnished the name of our family.

In such a situation, our family had already decided that in the event of an encounter, we would not go to collect the dead body of Ghulam,” he said.



Ghulam Mohammad was a resident of Rasulabad under Shivkuti police station area in Prayagraj. After Ghulam Mohammad’s name surfaced in the Umesh Pal murder case the administration claimed that his house was constructed illegally and it was demolished.



It may be noted that Ghulam and mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed’s son Assad were killed in an encounter with the STF in Jhansi on Thursday.

They were among the main shooters in the murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal.



Ghulam and Assad were carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on their arrests.