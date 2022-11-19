Govt not launching projects aiming polls, working 24 hrs for development: PM

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his NDA government is not launching projects with an eye on the elections, but is working round the clock for the country’s development.

Lambasting critics and asking them to change their old mindset, Modi said without knowing the details, the “commentators” commented on the government’s works and policies.

While inaugurating the ‘Donyi Polo’ Greenfield airport in Itanagar and dedicating the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power project to the nation, the Prime Minister said that since independence, the northeast has been the most backward region. The overall change of the area began when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister and created a separate ministry (Development of North Eastern Region) for the region’s all round development.

“A fresh momentum started after 2014. The Northeast region is now not far away from New Delhi. The remote or the last village of the region is considered as the first village of the country,” he said.

Saying that “our dream is for the welfare of the mother India ”, Modi said that his government has been working hard to take the country forward by laying equal emphasis on all the spheres.

He said that the primary objective of the present government is for the all round development of the country. “Culture to agriculture, commerce to connectivity, trade and tourism, telecom to textiles, drone technology to agricultural technology, every aspect is being provided top priorities. For constructing the longest rail route or bridge and big highways, the northeast region has been accorded the highest priority now.”

Since India’s independence and till 2014, there were only nine airports in the northeastern region and the present government in eight years constructed seven more making easy air connectivity between the region and the rest of the world.

In his around 24 minute speech in Hindi, Modi said that bamboo has always been part of the life, culture and economy of the people of the region and now many bamboo products have become very popular across the country.

The central government has now made the easy use of the bamboo amending the British enacted bamboo act, the Prime Minister said. He said that Rs 50,000 crore would be invested for development of highways in Arunachal Pradesh.

Noting that the people of Arunachal Pradesh always remain cheerful without any depression, the Prime Minister said that while developing the border villages of the state under the “Vibrant Border Village Project”, young people living in the villages along the border are being encouraged to join the NCC and then they would get a good scope to join the military to serve the “Mother India”.

The ‘Donyi Polo’ airport in Itanagar is the first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore.

With a 2300 meter runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power plant was developed at a cost of more than Rs 8450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Hydro Power project would make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration.

This project will contribute in a major way towards fulfilment of the country’s commitment to increase adoption of green energy, an official statement said.