Gujarat Assembly Elections: MIM releases another list of candidates

Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 16 November 2022 - 17:47
New Delhi: Majlis Ittehad Muslimeen has announced the name of Kalpesh Bhai Scindia as its candidate from Vadgam for the Gujarat Assembly elections. He is the party’s second Hindu candidate to be fielded by AIMIM in Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Muslimeen today announced the names of three more candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections. According to the sources, Kalpesh Bhai Scindia will be the candidate from Vadgam, Abbas Bai Noodsola from Siddhpur and Zainab Bibi Shaikh from Vejalpur.

Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to win Muslim and Dalit votes during the Gujarat elections.

The Majlis won 26 seats in the 2021 local body elections. MIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has been visiting Gujarat continuously since May 2022.

