Gujarat Court makes curious observations on cow slaughter

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 23 January 2023 - 20:18
Making some curious observations on cow slaughter, a court in Gujarat sentenced a man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle.

while passing the order, the Principal District Judge of Tapi district court said, “All the problems of the earth will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped,” Live Law, a
legal news website quoted  him as saying.

Samir Vinodchandra Vyas also claimed that use of gaumutra (cow urine) is a “cure for many incurable diseases”, adding that “houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation”.

He went on to claim that religion is born out of a cow.

According to NDTV, there is no scientific basis for the claims made by the judge.

