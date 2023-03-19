Harassment deepens our conviction: Cong on police reaching Rahul’s house

New Delhi: After a team of Delhi Police reached the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the party said that the “harassment will deepen its conviction to seek answers”.

The Congress said that Delhi Police’s “cheap theatrics” prove how rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi is with the questions on Adani.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi gave a safe space to millions of women to walk freely, voice their concerns & share their pain. Delhi Police’s cheap theatrics prove how rattled Mr Modi is with our questions on Adani. This harassment deepens our conviction to seek answers,” Congress said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence, Congress leader Pawan Khera raised questions over the police and asked that under which rule is the police coming to Rahul Gandhi’s residence to take details of Bharat Jodo Yatra which got over 45 days ago.

“We will answer questions related to incidents mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra according to rules. They want to talk for women…What action did they take in Hathras, Kathua? Behind the police, it’s the government and we are not scared of the government”, Khera told the media.

Khera said the government is scared and not allowing Parliament to function. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks are expunged every time which is unacceptable.