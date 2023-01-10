Here’s what Smriti Irani says about Hajj 2023 online applications

Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani said that India has signed the Hajj 2023 bilateral agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), according to which Hajj quota of India has been increased to 1,75,025.

She tweeted on January 10, “Today, India signed the Haj 2023 bilateral agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). My compliments to @MEAIndia & @CGIJeddah for its support & gratitude to KSA for Haj quota of 1,75,025 to India. We extend all our support for the success of Haj 2023.”

Mrs Irani stated that India’s Hajj Policy 2023 will be announced in the next few days. She added that concurrently, the Hajj Committee portal will opened for Hajj 2023 online applications.

