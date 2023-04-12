Hindu man’s killing: Muslim houses set on fire in Meerut

Meerut: At least two houses were set on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Monday following the killing of a Hindu man on Sunday. Hindustan Times quoted the police as saying that four people have been arrested in connection with the murder.



A heavy police force has been deployed to prevent the situation from escalating further in Palda Mauza, where the two incidents took place. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said that 24-year-old Vishwa was attacked by two motorcyclists on Sunday evening. He was shot and Killed.

His family alleged that he was killed by a few Muslim youths who had an alleged quarrel with them on the occasion of Holi. Tension rose in the town when the body of the deceased was brought for post-mortem and last rites.



Speaking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said that 500-600 people had gathered for Vishwa’s last rites when three or four youths set fire the houses of people belonging to the accused. But the police immediately chased them away.

Police said that those who burned the houses will be identified and a case will be registered against them. Police said that a case has been registered against five people in connection with the murder, while four people have been arrested. And efforts are on to trace the fifth accused.