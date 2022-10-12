Important info for people having 10-year-old Aadhaar cards

New Delhi: People who have got their Aadhaar card made 10 years ago should update their details. Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has urged such people to update their documents related to their identity proof and address proof.

In a press release, the Ministry of Electronics and IT stated, “During the last ten (10) years, Aadhaar number has emerged as a proof of identity of the individual. Aadhaar number is being used to avail benefits of various government schemes and services. In order to avail these schemes and services, the general public has to keep the Aadhaar data updated with the latest personal details so that there is no inconvenience in Aadhaar authentication/verification.”

The release urged such persons, who have got their Aadhaar made 10 years ago and have never updated after that in these years, to get their documents updated.

People can update their details both online and offline. Online update can be done through My Aadhaar Portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/) while Aadhaar card holders can also visit any nearest Enrollment Center to avail the facility.