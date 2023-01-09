India allotted highest Hajj quota in history this year

Jeddah: In a major move, Saudi Arabia has allotted the highest ever Hajj quota for India for the year 2023. The Kingdom has increased the Hajj quota for India to 1,75,025.

Haj 2023 – Countdown begins.



India signed Haj 2023 bilateral agreement today.

We thank the Kingdom for Haj quota of 1,75,025 to India and conveyed all support for the success of Haj 2023.

Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat and Consul General of India Mr. Muhammad Shahid Alam signed the Hajj Quota Agreement in Jeddah. A total of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj this year.

The highest quota for India was in 2019 when a quota of 1.4 lakh was allocated, followed by 1.25 lakh in 2020 but the Hajj was canceled that year due to the Covid pandemic. In the year 2022, this number was 79,237.