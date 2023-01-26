India showcases military prowess and Nari Shakti on 74th Republic Day (with photos)

New Delhi: India on Thursday celebrated its 74th Republic Day with showcasing its military prowess, Nari Shakti, (Women Empowerment) and cultural diversity at the parade held at Kartavya Path.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest at the parade.

As per tradition the unfurling of the Tricolour was followed by the national anthem and a customary 21 Gun Salute.

It was for the first time that the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105mm Indian Field Guns.

The parade kicked off with a march by a contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces-consisting of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

A 12-member band of the Egyptian Army also took part in the parade.

In sync with the Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) motto for the weapons systems on display, there were no Russian tanks this time.

India made Arjun, and other systems made in India, including the Akash missile system, were on display.

During the event, indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform carried on a 70-ton Trailer was also displayed by DRDO in the form of equipment.

AKASH weapon system of 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment, ‘the Amritsar Airfield’ led by Captain Sunil Dasharathe and accompanied by Lt Chetana Sharma of 512 Light AD Missile Regiment (SP) was also showcased this time.

The two units of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile Weapon System, Battery Multifunction Radar and Missile Launcher Vehicle were also on display.

The Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) also marched past the saluting dais under Deputy commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee.

For the first time, female camel riders participated in the parade, showcasing women empowerment in various fields.

An all women contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force was one of the highlights this year. Several other marching contingents, including those of the Navy, featured women.

The Naval contingent, led by a woman officer, featured three women, and six Agniveers – soldiers of the first batch of the new armed forces recruitment scheme.

The Naval contingent of 144 young sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as contingent commander marched down the Kartavya Path.

The marching contingent for the first time in history consisted of three women and six men Agniveer

Corps of Signals Dare Devils team as it mesmerised the audience with their performance at Kartavya Path.