India will become world’s third largest economy soon: Rajnath

Kolkata: India will become the third largest economy in the world in the next few years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Friday.

“The day is not far when our country will emerge as the third largest economy in the world. At least international reports suggest that India will attain that position in the next four to five years,” the defence minister said while addressing the convocation ceremony of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore- founded Visva Bharati University at Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The Union Minister said being a former teacher of physics with a college in Uttar Pradesh, whenever he attends any function of any educational institution, he prefers speaking in the tone of a teacher rather than a minister or a politician.

“When I was on my way to this great university on Thursday evening, I was constantly thinking of what I can offer to the meritorious students of this university that will ultimately benefit them,” he said.

The Gurudev-founded university, which has been a pathfinder in the education sector of the country, will continue to do so in the coming days as well, he said.

“Just as the streams of River Ganges and its branches are scattered over vast areas, similarly Visva Bharati University will spread the streams of knowledge throughout the world. This is such an institution which has both the Indian and global spirit at the same time, This great institution founded by Gurudev has shown the way of exchange of global knowledge,” Singh said.

However, there were moments of chaos before the beginning of the convocation ceremony on Friday. Several posters slamming university vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, were found from areas around the convocation ceremony venue. There was another round of commission when the security persons refused to allow a section of the alumni of the university to enter the venue.

On Thursday evening, there was tension within the campus after the university security persons and the district police foiled an attempt by Democratic Students’ Association to screen the controversial BBC documentary ‘India-The Modi question’.