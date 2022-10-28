IndiGo plane’s engine catches fire during takeoff, but passengers are unharmed.

At the Delhi airport, an IndiGo flight with a destination of Bengaluru aborted takeoff after one of its engines caught fire. Seven crew members and 177 passengers were on board.

According to officials, IndiGo flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru aborted takeoff on Friday, and a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“When a technical problem occurred during the takeoff roll of an aircraft carrying passengers on flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru, the pilot immediately aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay. The flight will be operated by a different aircraft, and all passengers and crew are safe “said a representative for IndiGo.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline added.

Delhi-Bangalore IndiGo flight grounded after sparks during take-off run, filmed by passenger: pic.twitter.com/bZL8qjrjga — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 28, 2022

Videos of the incident were posted by some people.

A video of the incident, which was posted on Twitter by Priyanka Kumar, showed one of the engines on fire and shooting sparks.

“Blue 6E-2131. On the runway in Delhi, it was terrifying! Although this was supposed to be a takeoff video, “She spoke.

“IGIA Control Room received a call from CISF Control Room at 10:08 p.m. regarding an engine fire on Flight No. 6E-2131, which was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru. The takeoff for the plane has just begun on the runway. All of the passengers were safely ejected at the same time the vehicle was stopped “an official declared.