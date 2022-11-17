Pan India

Indo-Nepal border sealed ahead of election in Nepal

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have long borders with Nepal and the people of both the countries do not required Visa or Passport to cross the borders.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 17 November 2022 - 11:28
0 173 1 minute read
Indo-Nepal border sealed ahead of election in Nepal
Indo-Nepal border sealed ahead of election in Nepal

Patna: Ahead of the general election in Nepal, the Indo-Nepal international border will be sealed for the next 72 hours.

The decision was made after a high-level meeting of India and Nepelese officials. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have long borders with Nepal and the people of both the countries do not required Visa or Passport to cross the borders.

Kamal Bhattarai, Deputy Secretary of Election Commission cum Spokespersons wrote a letter to Home Ministry of India and informed about the same.

Following the decision, the people will not be allowed to travel between these two countries from midnight of November 17. The polling is held on November 20.

Related Articles

In case anyone travels in Nepal through airlines, they have to produce Passport and ticket.

The official said that emergency services including ambulances, water tankers, milk tankers, fire tenders etc are exempted.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 17 November 2022 - 11:28
0 173 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button