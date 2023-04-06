Islamic preacher Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui granted bail



Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court today approved the bail plea of ​​Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a well-known Islamic scholar arrested by UPATS on charges of alleged conversion. This paved the way for Maulana’s release. Soon he will be released from jail.



Senior lawyer IB Singh cross-examined in the court on behalf of Jamiat Ulama for the bail of Maulana. It should be noted that in the year 2021, UPATS arrested the renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui.





Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui has been in jail for the past one and a half years. He was sent to jail by registering various serious cases against him, his bail request was rejected several times. However, today his lawyer Osama Nadvi made a statement on social media that conditional bail was granted.

At the time of Maulana’s arrest, the police had claimed that Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui was involved in the alleged religious conversion. It was also alleged that funding was being provided from foreign countries for this.