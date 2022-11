Journalist Siddique Kappan’s bail application rejected

Lucknow court rejected the bail plea of ​​Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan.



He has been in jail for over two years and had applied for bail in a money laundering case.



Kappan is facing two cases in Uttar Pradesh. He was charged under the Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA) in a case in which he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.



Siddique Kappan was awaiting bail in the money laundering case. Enforcement Directorate has filed this case against him. He was released from Lucknow Jail after getting bail.