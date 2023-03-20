Judge injured in honey bee attack

A judge posted in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district headquarters was attacked by honey bees today. They left him severely injured. He was taken to a nearby private hospital, from where he was referred to Jabalpur for better treatment.



According to police sources, Judge Kapil Mehto was coming from Jabalpur to Narsinghpur by car in the morning. The judge stopped his vehicle on the roadside between Amalia and Manigaon, eight kilometers from Gotegaon tehsil headquarters, to relieve himself.



There were two beehives on a tree just above where the car stopped. There was some smell on the clothes of the judge. As soon as this scent reached the bees, they attacked the judge in the form of a swarm.



He escaped from the car to save his life, but before that bees bit him and left him seriously injured.

