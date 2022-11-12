Leaders demand Bengal minister’s arrest for remark on Murmu

Bhubaneswar: Cutting across party lines, leaders of BJP, BJD and Congress in Odisha on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest of West Bengal Fisheries minister Akhil Giri for his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

The leaders of the three political parties said they are” shocked and “angry” over the “hateful and depraved” remark made by Giri on the President.

They demanded that Giri be immediately dropped from the ministry and legal action including his arrest be initiated for his remarks on Murmu, daughter of Odisha.

Giri while addressing a rally at Nandigram in East Medinipur district made certain objectionable remarks about the look of the President, the first tribal woman President of the country.

Odisha BJP General Secretary Lekhashree Samanta Singhar said “it is the duty of all of us to protect the dignity of the country’s President, the highest constitutional post.

She said insulting the President is a punishable and cognizable offence and demanded that Giri be dropped from the Ministry and arrested immediately. The BJP leader said Giri’s remark proved that TMC is “anti-women, anti tribals and anti constitution”.

Singhar said disrespect to the President is no less than an “anti-national act” and demanded strong legal action against Giri.

BJP MLA Kusum Tete also demanded the immediate arrest of the West Bengal Minister.

BJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Munna Khan said any act of insult to the President is a punishable offence and Giri should be immediately arrested and dropped from the Council of Ministers.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister Suresh Chandra Routray said such remarks are unacceptable and demanded Giri’s arrest.