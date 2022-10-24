Leopard mauls 18-month-old girl to death in a Mumbai colony

Mumbai: A leopard mauled a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in the forest area of ​​Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Goregaon village, which lies adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.

The incident took place at around 6:30 am. The girl was going to the temple with her mother, which is located about 30 feet away from their house, when the beast pounced on her. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. “We have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and investigation is on,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the forest department has started an action plan so that humans and animals do not clash with each other. A team from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) was called to assist the Forest Department.

The authorities have deployed a Wildlife Ambulance along with Wildlife Distress Response Teams and volunteers of the Mumbai Forest Department in the area.

Rescue teams, leopard experts, veterinary doctors and senior officials will be deployed around the Aarey colony this week.

Patrolling will be done at night and camera traps will be installed to monitor the movement of leopards. Aarey Colony, located near Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is considered to be the green belt of Mumbai and has been the site of many leopard attacks in the past.