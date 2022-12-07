LS Speaker congratulates people on India assuming G20 presidency

Pan India

Speaking in the House, Birla said that an important global responsibility like India's Presidency of G20 is a matter of pride for the country and the people.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 7 December 2022 - 18:04
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday congratulated the citizens of the country on India’s getting the G20 presidency.

In 2023, when the G20 Heads of State Summit will be held under the leadership of India, the Presiding Officers of the Parliaments of G20 countries will also meet under the leadership of the Parliament.

This conference will mark an important chapter in India’s diplomatic history, Birla said.

IANS
