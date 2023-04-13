LU student calls police after being denied entry in class for coming late

Lucknow: A woman student of MA (Arabic) first year created a furore in Lucknow University (LU) when she called the police after a teacher denied her entry into the classroom for coming late.

According to reports, Prof Aslam Islahi was taking his class when the student turned up and entered the classroom in the middle of the lecture. The professor asked her to leave as he does with other students who come late to class or resort to indiscipline.

However, the woman started arguing with the teacher and later called police dialling 112, alleging that she was being harassed.

She told police that the teacher has always been biased towards her as she belongs to a “different sect”.

This led to a heated conversation between the student and the teacher.

Hearing the commotion, students and teachers of other departments also gathered at the spot.

The police did not intervene in the matter because the student refused to give any written complaint against the teacher.

Later, the woman also left the place and refused to speak to the media persons present on the spot.

However, teachers of the Arabic department have collectively lodged a complaint at the proctor office against the student claiming that she had been giving a tough time to the faculty members with her attitude.

“We expect that the university administration will take some action against her for indiscipline,” said Islahi.

Another teacher said the student addresses teachers and officials disrespectfully and keeps pointing out flaws in everything in the department, including washrooms, syllabus and lectures.

“She even takes teachers to task if they are late for a class by a few minutes,” he added.

Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi said. “It is a sensitive matter and the said student seems to need counselling. Hence, we have requested the psychology department to extend help to her.”