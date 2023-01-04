Pan India

Man urinated on woman in Air India flight; police complaint lodged

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 4 January 2023 - 13:40
0 207 Less than a minute
Man urinated on woman in Air India flight; police complaint lodged
Air India has recommended putting the male passenger on a 'no fly' list

In an unfortunate incident, an inebriated male passenger man urinated on a woman in Air India flight. The incident occurred in a business class of a New York-Delhi flight.

Lodging a police complaint and constituting an internal committee, Air India has recommended putting the male passenger on a ‘no fly’ list.

According to news agency ANI, the flight was on its way from JFK to New Delhi on Nov 26, 2022 when the incident took place.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 4 January 2023 - 13:40
0 207 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button