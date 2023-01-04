Man urinated on woman in Air India flight; police complaint lodged

In an unfortunate incident, an inebriated male passenger man urinated on a woman in Air India flight. The incident occurred in a business class of a New York-Delhi flight.

Lodging a police complaint and constituting an internal committee, Air India has recommended putting the male passenger on a ‘no fly’ list.

According to news agency ANI, the flight was on its way from JFK to New Delhi on Nov 26, 2022 when the incident took place.