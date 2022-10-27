Married lady asked to do household work doesn’t mean she is like maid servant: Bombay HC

The Aurangabad Division Bench of the Bombay High Court said, if a married lady is asked to do household work, it cannot be said that it is like a maid servant. The court further observed that if a woman does not wish to do household work after marriage, she should let her wish be known before marriage so the couple can reconsider the marriage.

While making the controversial observation, the court quashed an FIR against a man, his mother and his elder sister filed by his wife. The woman alleged that she was treated like a “maid servant” after a month of the wedding.

The wife accused that the in-laws demanded Rs 4 lakh from her to purchase a four-wheeler. When she told them that her father couldn’t afford the money she was mentally and physically harassed. She further alleged that she was pressured to give birth to a son and was slapped and kicked by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Defending the accused, their lawyer argued that the woman had filed a similar complaint during her first marriage which eventually resulted in acquittal. He further told that the man had purchased a four-wheeler through a bank loan and, therefore, “there was no question” of demanding any money. News18 reported.

The court quashed the FIR against the accused on the grounds that all allegations made by the wife were vague.