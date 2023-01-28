Pan India

Massive fire breaks out in hospital; 6 people including doctor couple burnt alive

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 28 January 2023 - 13:02
0 221 Less than a minute
Massive fire breaks out in hospital; 6 people including doctor couple burnt alive
Massive fire breaks out in hospital; 6 people including doctor couple burnt alive

Jharkhand: A fire broke out in Hazra Hospital located in Old Bazar of Dhanbad, Jharkhand on Friday night. Six people, including a doctor couple, were burnt alive. Doctor couple Dr. Vikas Hazra and Dr. Prema Hazra died in the fire accident. 

The fire broke out in the second floor due to a short circuit and gradually engulfed the first floor of the hospital. As a result, people living in other areas of the hospital were affected.

Most of the people were fast asleep at the time of the accident. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condoles the deaths due to fire.

Related Articles

Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 28 January 2023 - 13:02
0 221 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button