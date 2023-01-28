Massive fire breaks out in hospital; 6 people including doctor couple burnt alive

Jharkhand: A fire broke out in Hazra Hospital located in Old Bazar of Dhanbad, Jharkhand on Friday night. Six people, including a doctor couple, were burnt alive. Doctor couple Dr. Vikas Hazra and Dr. Prema Hazra died in the fire accident.

The fire broke out in the second floor due to a short circuit and gradually engulfed the first floor of the hospital. As a result, people living in other areas of the hospital were affected.

Most of the people were fast asleep at the time of the accident. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condoles the deaths due to fire.