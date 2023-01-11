Mohan Bhagwat asks Muslims to abandon this notion

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that there is no threat to Islam or Muslims in India. He said Muslims are free to pursue their faith or seek to “return to” the faith of their ancestors. However, he asked Muslims to “abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy”.

The RSS chief told this during an interview to the Organiser and the Panchjanya.

He is quoted to have said, “The simple truth is this- Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy.”

He added, “We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together – they must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here – whether a Hindu or a communist – must give up this logic.”