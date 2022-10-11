Muslim man of UP cremated in Kerala as Saudi NRI bodies got interchanged

Jeddah: In a case of mistaken identity a Muslim NRI of Uttar Pradesh was cremated in Kerala.

While the bereaved family in Uttar Pradesh was not able to have a glimpse of their loved one, the family in Kerala had to perform the last rites and cremation twice in three days.

As the bodies of two NRIs who died in Saudi Arabia got interchanged, and the body UP man went by mistake to Kerala. After the mistake came to light, the ‘actual’ body was then sent from UP to Kerala.

46-year-old Shaji Rajan from Alappuzha district of Kerala died, allegedly by suicide, in Al Ahsa town two and a half months ago, where as Javed Ahmed Idrisi, 45, who was from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh died in a hospital in Dammam on September 25.

While Rajan’s body was to be sent to his from Dammam via Colombo to Thiruvananthapuram through Air Lanka, Javed’s body was to be sent to Varanasi via New Delhi from Dammam through IndiGo.

However, due to a terrible mistake, Javed’s body reached Thiruvananthapuram and Rajan’s family decided to go ahead with the cremation believing the body was over two months old.

meanwhile, In Varanasi Idrisi’s father-in-law was in shock after he saw the name written on the wooden casket and the tagged airway bill. After confirmation, Uttar Pradesh Police and local authorities returned the body to Kerala, where it was finally cremated.