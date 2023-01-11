Muslims in India are free and secure: Bareilvi

Pan India

Bareilly: President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, has said that the Muslims in India are secure and live in a free atmosphere.

Reacting to a statement made by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat that Muslims in India need not live in fear, the cleric said: “Muslims are secure and do not fear anyone or anything. Those leaders who are trying to inculcate fear among Muslims, are neither well wishers of the community or the country.”

Bareilvi added that the Sunni-Sufi-Bareilvi community is a majority, and the Centre and state governments should ensure their participation in the government.

