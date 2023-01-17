Pan India

Nadda to continue as BJP President till June 2024

Informing about the decision taken in the BJP National Executive meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed to extend the presidential term of Nadda till June 2024, which was approved.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 17 January 2023 - 18:00
0 184 1 minute read
Nadda to continue as BJP President till June 2024
Nadda to continue as BJP President till June 2024

New Delhi: BJP President J.P. Nadda’s tenure, set to end this month, had been extended till June 2024 in view of the upcoming Assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Informing about the decision taken in the BJP National Executive meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed to extend the presidential term of Nadda till June 2024, which was approved.

Citing the BJP’s victory in elections and organisational expansion under the leadership of JP Nadda, Shah said that BJP is the biggest democratic party. He further said that due to the pandemic, the membership drive could not be held, and nor could the organisational elections, and due to this, it was decided to extend Nadda’s tenure.

Shah claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chairmanship of Nadda, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would see the BJP win even bigger than 2019.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 17 January 2023 - 18:00
0 184 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button