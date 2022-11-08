No end to Vande Bharat accidents; This time woman run over by the train

There seems to be no end to accidents related to Vande Bharat Express. This time an old woman was run over by Vande Bharat Express near Anand railway station in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Too many accidents for this train. READ: Vande Bharat train runs over 54-yr-old woman near Anandhttps://t.co/E85Ul9tVSY



The woman was reportedly crossing the railway tracks near Bhalej overbridge in Anand city when the incident took place.

Railway police reached the spot and began investigation.

According to PTI, the victim has been identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, who was crossing the track when the accident took place at 4.37pm.

The train was heading towards Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar Capital station.

The incident took place a day after stones were pelted on Vande Bharat train in which Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was traveling on Monday evening in poll-bound Gujarat.

It must be noted that at least three incidents of cattle dying on the track after being hit by the train have been reported in the last one month.