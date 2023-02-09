No prohibition on Muslim women entering mosques and praying in congregation: Muslim Personal Law Board



The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has filed its affidavit in the Supreme Court in a second petition seeking a direction on Muslim women entering mosques to offer prayers.

This affidavit is clearly consistent with the earlier affidavit, filed by the Board in a similar petition before the Supreme Court.

Board is consistent with its view in terms of Islamic texts that there is no prohibition on Muslim women entering mosques and offering prayers or congregational prayers. However, the mixing of men and women in the same row is prohibited according to the established principles of Islam. If there is space, the mosque administration should make separate arrangements for women.

Board has also clarified that the example given by the petitioner in the recent petition of Tawaf around the Kabaa in Makkah on the argument of prayer is misleading. Even in Makkah, men and women are not allowed to pray together in all the mosques around the Kaaba.

Similarly, the issue depends on the facility available in the existing mosques in India, the management committees are free to create separate spaces for women if the existing building/site allows such an arrangement.

In addition to the position stated in the affidavit, the Board also appeals to the Muslim community to keep in mind the issue of adequate space for women wherever new mosques are constructed.