Nusrat Noor creates history; becomes first Muslim woman to top JPSC

Ranchi: Nusrat Noor creates history by becoming the first ever Muslim woman to secure the highest rank in the list of successful candidates who cleared the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam of Medical officers 2022.

Born and brought up in the Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand, Noor, prepared for the exams with due diligence and eventually came out with flying colours to become the first Muslim woman to ever top the JPSC examination.

Noor is married and is a mother of one kid. She is a medical practitioner with a specialisation in neurology. She completed her primary education at Sacred Heart Convent School in Jamshedpur. She pursued her degree in medical sciences from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi.

After completion of her degree of MBBS in the year 2020, she was posted in the same medical college to practice as a junior residentship.

She got married to Mohammad Umar, who is also a doctor and a consultant surgeon.

Noor is the youngest child of Md. Noor Alam, a manager at Tata Steel, Jamshedpur and Seerat Fatima a house wife.