One held in Goa for recording video of girl in hostel bathroom

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 14 October 2022 - 14:16
Panaji: The Goa Police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly recording video of a girl while she was taking a bath in the Girls Hostel washroom.

Panaji Police inspector Nikhil Palekar told IANS that the accused person, identified as Cipson Gomes, 25, has been arrested.

Responding to a question, Palekar said that the accused person climbed the building using pipes and then recorded video while the complainant was taking a bath.

“The accused person has been arrested,” he said.

Police are further investigating the case.

