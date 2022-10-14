Pan India
One held in Goa for recording video of girl in hostel bathroom
Panaji Police inspector Nikhil Palekar told IANS that the accused person, identified as Cipson Gomes, 25, has been arrested.
Panaji: The Goa Police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly recording video of a girl while she was taking a bath in the Girls Hostel washroom.
Responding to a question, Palekar said that the accused person climbed the building using pipes and then recorded video while the complainant was taking a bath.
“The accused person has been arrested,” he said.
Police are further investigating the case.